The South Wales Wales Argus event will take place on Thursday, March 9, when the new 20 Amazing Women from Gwent will be celebrated along with the 100 already on the Argus' list.

A spokesman for USW said: "At USW, we are challenging ourselves to think and act differently. We have embarked on a journey to create equitable spaces for all where boxes do not define us. Taking inspiration from our students and our community, we are tackling stigma and removing barriers.

"We are achieving this through a shared sense of belonging and co-production as a USW family. Our commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion has been embedded into how we operate as a university. This is all underpinned by our Strategic Equality Plan.

"One of the areas of focus in that plan is gender equity.

"Gender equity is a key driver at USW, championed through Advance HE’s Athena Swan Charter and everyday business.

"USW achieved Athena Swan’s bronze status in 2019. The charter provides a global framework to support and transform gender equality within Higher Education and Research.

"In line with Athena Swan, ‘gender equality’ is used as an umbrella term and covers the legal protections relating to sex, gender reassignment, and pregnancy and maternity, as well as broader equality work relating to gender identity, trans inclusion, and caring responsibilities.

"We recognise, as an institution, that while we have been making progress, as is evident through our successful Women in Academia and Leadership programmes, we have work to do.

"We will continue to strive to create an environment where gender equity is an active objective throughout both our professional and academic services."

The South Wales Argus event, which is also being sponsored by Gwent Police, will include a panel discussion with guests including Dr Louise Bright, executive director of engagement and enterprise at USW, Jessica Shipman, chairman of the NatWest Cymru Regional Board and a representative from Gwent Police.

Dr Bright was Associate Director of the Leadership Foundation for Higher Education with responsibility for Wales.

She is a peer reviewer for the HR Excellence in Research Award and was a member of the Chief Science Advisor for Wales Task and Finish Group. She also leads the Wales Women in STEM Network and is a member of Welsh Government’s Equality in STEM Board.

Pam Kelly is the chief constable of Gwent Police.

She said: "A mini truncheon, a handbag and a focus on policing linked to family matters. This was my introduction to policing nearly 29 years ago.

"Today I’m happy to reflect on the huge strides forward we have made, both in providing a career full of opportunities, and to the women we serve. As I work alongside talented women of all ranks and roles and talk to my peers in other sectors it strikes me that the barriers to our success have changed.

"Early in my career the barriers were man-made – quite literally. Female officers had a distinct role to play and we had to stay in our lane. But this wasn’t exclusive to policing. The attitudes and behaviours were reflected across both private and public sectors and the societal views of women were brought to the workplace.

"Things have changed dramatically over the decades and I’m excited to watch a new generation of men and women working together in roles from firearms officers to finance, detectives to directors. But we know that in society we still have work to do around equality and misogyny and these are still issues that we are addressing in our world too.

"What gives me confidence for the future is the willingness of individuals – both male and female - to call out poor behaviour and challenge thinking.

"So while we continue to call out and address these attitudes it’s actually our mindset that can help knock down those last barriers.

"Being a leader at any level is a tough challenge.

"There are plenty of days when things go to plan but there are also days when we need to draw on our confidence in our own ability, to be resilient, to have belief that we are set on the right path and to filter out the voices of those with their own personal agenda. ..rather than an agenda for greater good.

"I know on social media there will be a small cohort of people asking when it’s going to be International Men’s Day.

"Personally, I’ll be happy when the need to celebrate a day to mark the progress of women is no longer necessary –and that balance and equality is a given!”

Jessica Shipman began her career in banking 17 years ago shortly after university where she studied Psychology and Business.

She joined NatWest in 2011 as business development director before being appointed as the youngest female to lead a corporate banking region at NatWest some seven years ago.

In 2022 Jessica was also appointed as chairman of the NatWest Cymru Regional Board.

The board has a number of workstreams including sustanability, education, enterprise, cost of living and works across Wales to deliver the banks strategy; to help communities, businesses and families thrive.

Jessica was born in South Wales in 1983, is happily married with two children. She passion for supporting businesses to grow and spends her spare time as a mentor and coach, in the boxing gym or working to support of various local charities.