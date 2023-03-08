While this means school closures and transport disruption for many, it also means there are some beautiful scenes across the region.

Parks, Gwent landmarks, gardens and hillsides are inches deep in snow, and children are having a blast building snowmen and playing in the wintery weather.

Take a look at some great pictures from this morning posted by our camera club.

Tredegar House looking beautiful this morning. Picture: Peter Humber

Pontypool Park thick with snow. Picture: Gareth Mayers

Penylan Lane frozen solid. Picture: Alun Evans

An eerie view of St Woolos Cemetery by Alun Evans

The view across Newport today captured by Nicola Gapper

The snow looking deep in Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Deacon

Spring daffodils weighed down by the snow in Caerleon. Pictured: Linda Hill

A frosty Cwmtillery Lakes captured by Andrew Rees

A light dusting of snow in Magor this morning. Picture: Rachel Norman

Blaenavon had a good covering of snow. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

A deep blanket of snow in Llanfrechfa. Picture: Katie Williams