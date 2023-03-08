GWENT woke up to a blanket of snow today and a yellow weather warning remains in place until tomorrow morning.
While this means school closures and transport disruption for many, it also means there are some beautiful scenes across the region.
Parks, Gwent landmarks, gardens and hillsides are inches deep in snow, and children are having a blast building snowmen and playing in the wintery weather.
Take a look at some great pictures from this morning posted by our camera club.
Tredegar House looking beautiful this morning. Picture: Peter Humber
Pontypool Park thick with snow. Picture: Gareth Mayers
Penylan Lane frozen solid. Picture: Alun Evans
An eerie view of St Woolos Cemetery by Alun Evans
The view across Newport today captured by Nicola Gapper
The snow looking deep in Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Deacon
Spring daffodils weighed down by the snow in Caerleon. Pictured: Linda Hill
A frosty Cwmtillery Lakes captured by Andrew Rees
A light dusting of snow in Magor this morning. Picture: Rachel Norman
Blaenavon had a good covering of snow. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
A deep blanket of snow in Llanfrechfa. Picture: Katie Williams
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel