RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after the stallion was taken in from Gelligaer and Merthyr Common on Monday, March 6.

The stallion was assessed by an equine vet at the scene, and was removed from the common in a joint operation between the RSPCA, Horse Welfare, The British Horse Society, Caerphilly council, and The Donkey Sanctuary.

The stallion was removed from Gelligaer and Merthyr Common. (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil said: “I had first seen him very lame on his left foreleg on Sunday, February 26, and then monitored him over the following week.

“Sadly there was no significant change or improvement.

“Following veterinary advice, intervention was required and he was removed from the common for further investigation and treatment following an assessment.

“Once again we appreciate the multi-agency approach from the local authority along with other equine charities and an equine vet for their help and support.”

The charity is now trying to track down the owner of the stallion – who is in RSPCA care – as he is not microchipped.

“We are appealing for information to try and track down the owner,” said Ms McNeil. “Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

For more information on the work of the RSPCA, visit rspca.org.uk/getinvolved, and to donate, call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.