Writing on the South Wales Argus Facebook page Darcy Ross’ relative Elizabeth Sellwood said: “RIP my darling girl love nan x.”

In a tribute Eve Smith’s heartbroken father, Everton Smith, said “fly high my queen” adding that he “would give anything to hear her sing a song again.”

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 20, and Rafel Jeanne, 21, died in the crash. Shane Loughlin, 32, and Sophie Russon, 20, remain in hospital in critical condition.

Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Rafel Jeanne (Image: Facebook)

In a Facebook tribute Mr Smith said: "It’s taken a couple of days and I just can’t believe what has happened, the pain and numbness constantly reminding me that I will never see my beautiful daughter Eve again.

“I would give anything to hear her sing a song again, fly high my queen, I loved you more than words can say and will cherish the 21 years I had with you bossing my life! My family & I would appreciate time to grieve and morn."

In a statement, released by their solicitor, the family of Eve Smith described this as an ‘extraordinarily difficult time’ and ‘request that our privacy is respected, and we are allowed to grieve in peace.’

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil to pay their respects to the three people killed in the fatal crash on Tuesday evening, lighting up the sky with a sea of fireworks to remember the victims.

Vigil to remember the three victims (Image: Newsquest)

The sister of Rafel Jeanne, Ffion Actie, spoke to Sky News at the vigil and said she feels “heartbroken and “numb.”

She said she feels “disappointed that things weren’t done sooner” and that he was a “big character.”

Mr Jeanne's secondary school Ysgol Glantaf released a tribute calling him a “joyful pupil”, who won the Welsh cup in 2013 at the National Stadium.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the loss of one of our dear, former pupils Rafel Jeanne, who was cruelly and unexpectedly taken this week.

“Rafel was a joyful pupil, full of life and energy at school, popular within his year group and a very sincere friend who was well respected among his classmates.

“He contributed regularly to school activities, starring as a member of rugby teams, at the National Stadium winning the Welsh Cup in 2013 and travelling with the school's 7-a-side squad to compete in the Rosslyn Park finals in 2012.

“His energetic, enthusiastic approach and warm smile attracted people to him and marked his character. Rafel was a popular and happy pupil, keen to support others, indeed seeing his development during his time at school was proof of his maturity and consistent effort within the school community.

“We send our sincere condolences to Rafel’s family and friends throughout the city and beyond, as we dearly remember a joyful and dear pupil whom we are delighted and proud to know as a member of teulu Glanta.”