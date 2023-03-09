Thomas Bates, 30, is from Stourport-on-Severn but has links to Gwent.

He was last seen in Lydney in Gloucestershire on Thursday, March 2.

Mr Bates was last seen in a blue and silver coloured Hyundai I40, registration number EX67CXZ.

The vehicle is believed to be in the Chepstow area.

Mr Bates is described as a white, 5ft 9in (175cm) tall, with a shaved head, and close-shaven face with stubble.

He is described as being of slim build but muscular at the top, with tattoos of song lyrics and phrases on both arms.

Mr Bates usually wears tracksuit bottoms and a big grey jacket with fur around the hood, West Mercia Police said.

The force added that Mr Bates' family "are extremely concerned for his welfare".

Anyone with information is asked to call 999.