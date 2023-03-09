Mr Moore’s body was found in a lane near Windsor Place and Park Lane, in central Cardiff, on the evening of Sunday, January 22. He was 39.

On a rainy Thursday afternoon in the capital, people came out for the procession including Mr Moore’s family and former work colleagues.

The family waited in the Golden Cross pub on Hayes Bridge Road before joining the procession at approximately 12.45pm.

Mr Moore's coffin was transported via horsedrawn carriage

Watch the funeral procession of Darren Moore in the video below

From outside the pub, the cream-coloured coffin was transported in a black carriage by two horses along Bute Terrace and up Churchill Way.

Road closures were also in place on the city’s Mill Lane and Canal Street.

On the side of the carriage were yellow flowers arranged in the words “brother” and “son”.

A heartbreaking note was left on the coffin saying, “Your memories will always be in my heart. Fly high with the angels.”

Mr Moore's coffin had the letters "CC" emblazoned on it

The family waited in the city's Gold Cross pub before joining the procession

There was a police presence in place

It’s understood Mr Moore's funeral will be held at Thornhill Crematorium later in the afternoon.

The procession went along Bute Terrace and up Churchill Way

Road closures were in place

Man released on bail under suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Moore's death

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the incident and is now on police bail.

A post-mortem has been conducted and further examinations are ongoing to establish the cause of Mr Moore's death, the force added.

Mr Moore's body was discovered in the city in January with a man under suspicion of manslaughter

On January 26, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, from South Wales Police, said: "Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death, however extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death.

"I would also again like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course."

Anyone with information should contact South Wales Police, quoting reference 2300022718.

Contact the force online at www.south-wales.police.uk or email swp101@south-wales.police.uk

You can also report information to the force here: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo