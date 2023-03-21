IT'S finally spring and there are signs all around that Gwent is starting to bloom.
Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been out and about capturing some great images to show sunny days are on the way. Join our camerac club here.
Marilyn Jones Barnett spotted this been keeping busy in Llanover
Blue sky behind Tintern Abbey captured by Jim Cousins
How cute is this tiny calf captured by Matthew John Morris?
A lamb cuddles in to its mother in New Inn. Picture by Fiona Rees
A swan with her cygnets captured by Sue Manning
The waterfalls of Pwll-Du captured by Ben Rowlands
Wendy Lewis captured this tree starting to blossom
This carpet of daffodils on the Ridgeway in Newport was captured by Sian McDermott
