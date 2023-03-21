A 14-YEAR-OLD Usk schoolgirl has been found safe and well following a police appeal.
Brooke Lowman was last seen on Sunday, March 19, at her home address in Llangwm, Usk at around 5am.
Gwent Police said officers were concerned for her welfare.
They have now confirmed that the 14-year-old has been found safe and well.
The police posted on social media to say "thanks for sharing our appeal".
