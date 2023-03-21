The removal was a multi-agency operation led by the RSPCA.

One of the 12 ponies was put to sleep during the operation last Tuesday, March 14, on veterinary advice to prevent further suffering.

The other 11 were removed from the common on welfare grounds, with the RSPCA now conducting enquiries to locate the owners.

The multi-agency operation also involved Redwings Horse Sanctuary, World Horse Welfare, the Donkey Sanctuary and Caerphilly County Borough Council.

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil said: “This was once again a strong demonstration of partnership working and we are very grateful for the support from the local authorities and the equine charities involved. We can achieve so much together for animal welfare.

“Eleven ponies were removed due to welfare concerns and very sadly on veterinary advice one pony - a chestnut roan mare - was also put to sleep at the location.

"Unfortunately her condition was so serious that the vet advised that action to prevent further suffering was carried out straight away.

“We are now conducting enquiries to find out the owners of these ponies as they were not microchipped.

"If anyone has any information we would urge them to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.”

The ponies removed were a bay mare with a brown foal, a grey mare with a bay foal, a bay mare with a bay foal and a bay youngster, a chestnut mare, a grey mare and a grey roan foal and an orphan chestnut foal.

They are in RSPCA care and their welfare is a priority to the RSPCA.