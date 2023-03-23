Conor Challenger, from Ebbw Vale, died on Saturday, March 11, after struggling with his mental health.

Conor’s brother-in-law Leigh Murphy said the 24-year-old “always made the effort to make people feel comfortable around him.”

Conor died on March 11 2023 (Image: Leigh Murphy)

Mr Murphy, who has been in relationship with Mr Challenger's sister Lucy for 16 years, said he first met him when he was only seven, said he has “always been very fond of Conor”.

“Conor is what I would class as a 'good boy' growing up, although the last few years have been a bigger struggle for him and his mental health started to negatively affect him to the point where he wasn't 100 per cent in control, he was still always polite and caring," he said.

“When he was a lot younger and before we had children of our own we took him with us on many trips.

Lucy Challenger, David Challenger, Leah Challenger, Keran Challenger (Mam), Adam Challenger, Luke Challenger, Ella Challenger and Conor Challenger (Image: Leigh Murphy)

“The most memorable was a trip to Swansea Bay, we spent the day on the beach and Conor found some rope with live mussels attached, that ignited something in Conor and he was excited to explore and find more.

“What happened next was totally unplanned, we walked out towards the rocks as the tide was out and we found ourselves walking through what felt like thick mud squishing between our toes as we were barefoot.

“We carried on, expecting the sand to return but it got worse, we spent the next hour and a half struggling to get back to solid ground, the mud was full of broken shells and grit and we really struggled to walk after a while.

“We made it back and to Conor's pleasure with enough mussels for tea, we got home and Conor helped prepare the mussels.

Conor at the beach on Swansea Bay (Image: Leigh Murphy)

“He was so excited to try them (we were well aware that we didn't like them, we totally expected Conor not to like them, but we didn't want to spoil his excitement) we stood around the table as he took his first bite.

“He soon realised that they didn't taste as he expected. It goes without saying that Conor was disgusted, and he spat them out and was quick to call it quits. We never picked mussels again after that day.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help celebrate Mr Challenger's life and give him the send-off he deserves, so far nearly £4,000 has been raised.

Mr Murphy said: “So far, GoFundMe has been a massive help for the family. Conor's mother Keran is a single mam of seven children, and a grandmother to 13 grandchildren.

Conor's funeral will be held on April 12 (Image: Leigh Murphy)

“She is the rock of the family, unfortunately, due to the unexpected event of Conor passing away, none of the family were in a position to fund the funeral. We discussed different options and GoFundMe seemed like it was worth a try.

“So far it has proved that there are people that really care, a lot more than we ever expected.

“We just need to get to goal and any help would be massively appreciated.

“The funeral will be held at Blackwood Crematorium on April 12, so we still have time to try and raise the money to give Connor the send-off he deserves.”

View the fundraising page at https://tinyurl.com/2ne3jvkp