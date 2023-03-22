Two weeks ago, a teenager was seriously hurt when he was hit by a gritter in the town's Lansbury Park Road.

Police and paramedics sealed off a stretch of the road for several hours and the teenager, a 13-year-old boy, was rushed to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries.

The incident happened at around 8.20am on Thursday, March 9.

The driver of the gritter was arrested later that day on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention

He was later released under investigation.

Two weeks on, Gwent Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, to come forward.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Lansbury Park Road between 8am and 8.30am to contact us," a spokesperson for the force said.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a DM on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300076857.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."