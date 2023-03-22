The government will test a UK emergency alert system on phones across the country, with alerts sent to mobile phones to warn people about life threatening events on April 23.

Today, we went out to see how the Newport public reacted to the news, with most calling it scaremongering and ridiculous, while others say it’s a good idea.

Andy Lewis, from Newport, who was out shopping with his granddaughter, said: “I think it is a good idea, and is not scaremongering especially if it is a real emergency.

Andy Lewis from Newport supports the idea.

“It will definitely help the younger generation, but not the older ones who don’t have smartphones. I wont mind it as I own a boat and I am sent out on emergencies sometimes.”

Meanwhile, others have criticised the government as it could cause panic for people with learning disabilities such as autism or ADHD.

Nadia, working at the Costco stall in Friars Walk, said: “It is not good for people who suffer with epilepsy or autism as they may panic.

“I think they are hiding things and not telling us the full story, they may be testing the alarm because of the Russian war with Ukraine, and we come under fire from it. I personally think that’s why they are doing it.

Nadia, working at the Costco stall in Friars Walk.

“People already have text message alerts for floods, I think they may be lying to us and they are setting it up incase something happens and they can warn us.”

The siren-like alarm will be sent to mobile phones on Sunday, April 23, with people unable to use other features on their phones unless they acknowledge the alert.

A shopper, from Rogerstone, said: “It is absolutely ridiculous, its going to get everyone’s anxiety back up and doesn’t make sense for people's mental well-being.

The alarm will be sent out on April 23rd. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

“Who came up with the idea, as it is exactly the same when you listen to the media such as the BBC and Sky Sports - it is always negative news.

“It is never ending and no wonder why everyone’s mental health has gone downhill in the last two years as it is having a knock-on effect on people.”