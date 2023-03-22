POLICE have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday night.
Kirsten (no surname provided) was last seen in the Maesteg area on Monday at around 11pm.
She is described as around 5ft 2ins in height, of a slim build and with dark short hair.
She also wears a ponytail extension.
"Anyone with information, is asked to contact us quoting occurrence number 2300090334," a South Wales Police spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here