In 1963 Abergavenny Young Conservatives challenged Abergavenny Young Farmers to a raft race.

Since then, the race has only failed to take place on four occasions:

The annual Monmouth Raft Race is organised by the Rotary Club of Monmouth.

When is the Monmouth Raft Race 2023?





This year will be the 56th time the Monmouth Raft Race has gone ahead - with proceedings taking place on Sunday, September 3.

The raft race is a fun afternoon on the river.

It starts at 12pm at Monmouth Rowing Club and sees crews paddle more than six and a half miles down the River Wye to the finish at Tump Farm, Whitebrook.

All sponsorship takings received by Monmouth Rotary Club from those taking part in the race will be donated to St David’s Hospice Care (75 per cent) and other charities supported by Monmouth Rotary Club (25 per cent).

St. David’s Hospice Care has grown to become one of the UK’s largest provider of hospice at home care, caring for more than 3,200 patients and families every year, at a cost over £9million per annum.

How do I enter the Monmouth Raft Race 2023?





To enter this year's raft race, visit monmouthraftrace.com/9-how-to-enter