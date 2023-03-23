WILDFLOWER seed packs are to be handed out to community groups as part of plans to boost biodiversity in Caerphilly county borough.
The council has also agreed to continue to keep grass-cutting to a minimum and take part in the No Mow May campaign each year.
When lockdown restrictions were imposed in March 2020, grass cutting services in the borough were paused. As a result, new wildlife habitats were created and nature blossomed, therefore the council has decided to reduce its grass-cutting.
Housing estates, older person accommodation and cemeteries are excluded from the plans in order to keep them “well-maintained”.
The report which was presented to the council’s cabinet on Wednesday March 22, also stated that wildflower packs were to be provided to community groups on request.
The packs, which include seeds indigenous to the UK, can be collected from the council’s offices.
Speaking on the policy, council leader Sean Morgan said: “I’m massively in favour of this as somebody who put forward a motion to declare a climate emergency here in Caerphilly some years ago.”
In 2019, the council passed a Climate Emergency motion.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here