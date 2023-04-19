Margaret Webster lives at Whittle Court in Malpas, a scheme for over-55s run by Newport City Homes.

Her landlord wanted to mark the special occasion and organised a party in the communal lounge.

Her granddaughter Ellie Chopping gave birth two weeks earlier and brought Mrs Webster's new great-grandson, McCartney, in for a cuddle.

Mrs Webster also marked the occasion with a video call with her 96-year-old sister who lives in Australia.

Heather Daniel, Mrs Webster's daughter, said: “My mum grew up in Newport and worked as a ‘clippy’ on the buses during the war.

"She then moved to Pontyclun and worked at Rookwood Hospital before moving back to Newport about 25 years ago.

“We call her the matriarch of our family as we all still live in the area and she keeps us together. I have one brother, and there are four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“She loved meeting McCartney for the first time at such a special occasion.

"She doesn’t like being the centre of attention, so she enjoyed the spotlight being on him.

“Her sister, Enid Bull, is 96 and moved to Australia after the war.

"It was great that they could have a video call on her birthday. Over the years mum has been over there a few times and aunty Enid and our cousins have been back to Newport.”

Rebecca Hunt, area housing manager for Newport City Homes, said: “A few weeks ago Margaret told us she was nearing 100 and I couldn’t believe it.

"She didn’t want too much of a fuss, but I knew we needed to help her mark the occasion.

"It was lovely to see her family, friends and neighbours celebrate this special occasion with her, and for her to allow us to be part of it. We wish Margaret a wonderful 100th birthday.”