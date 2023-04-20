The assurances were given at a meeting of the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, April 19, where councillors approved the Brynmawr Placemaking Plan.

The plan identifies a number of areas and schemes with a: “view to inspiring renewed economic growth and vitality in and around the town centre.”

The plan had also mentioned that the “overarching vision” is for Brynmawr to be a 15-minute neighbourhood.

This means that everything needed in life – such as shops, schools, healthcare and other facilities – should be found within a 15 minute walk of your home.

The area covered by the plan

This concept had caused concern for councillors at a scrutiny meeting last month.

This is because 15 minute neighbourhood schemes have proved controversial in areas of Bath and Oxford where drivers have been banned from parts of the cities.

Cabinet member for regeneration John Morgan said: “I’d like to take the opportunity to highlight the 15 minute neighbourhood concept that caused a number of questions.

“Brynmawr is a compact town and an ideal candidate for a 15 minute town concept to reduce car dependency and promote active travel.

“It is not intended to replicate or follow the concept recently proposed by some English cities, such as Oxford.

The Grade II-listed Boiler House, which was once part of the Brynmawr rubber factory

“The idea is that everything a person will need should within 15 minutes started in the 1980’s and has influenced planning over the last 40 years.

“We have no intention to put punitive measures in place to stop businesses, residents or visitors from using all forms of transport.”

Cllr Morgan added: “The plan will be used as a roadmap for future regeneration of the town centre which remain an important focal point of the community.”

Director of regeneration and community, Ellie Fry believed that protesters in Oxford were mixing up between two seperate schemes, the 15 minute city concept and zero emission zones, which have been set up to improve air quality in the city.

Ms Fry said: “The 15 minute concept is relatively new, but it does share intellectual history with examples like Ebenezer Howard’s garden cities which was first published in 1898.”

“We’re not changing anything – but updating it.”

Council leader Cllr Steve Thomas said: “We need to have these place-making plans in place to access funding.”

Cllr Thomas stressed the council don’t have the money to crack on with schemes but need to “apply for funding” first and hope future bids are approved.

Placemaking plans have already been adopted by the council for Ebbw Vale and Tredegar, and one for Abertillery is currently being drafted.

The plan identifies a number of projects to support transforming the town and act as catalysts for regeneration.

These include: