Caerphilly County Borough Council, alongside the Ministry of Defence (MoD), had previously agreed to demolish the cadet huts and the 100-year-old bowls pavilion in Morgan Jones park and replace them with a purpose-built sports facility.

Additionally, the council was set to build a £2 million “flagship” visitor centre in Ystrad Mynach.

The council has now confirmed both the schemes “cannot proceed” as originally planned, due to costs increasing “significantly”.

Alternative plans for the sports pavilion

In July 2022, the council had agreed to spend £258,000 on the sports pavilion project, with a £510,000 contribution from the MoD. Since then the MoD has revised the project’s cost estimate and asked the council to contribute £680,000 to the pavilion.

The former pavilion

The council has said it does not have “available funding” for this, therefore the MoD is now proposing to replace the cadet hut, but not the bowls pavilion.

Currently, the Caerphilly squadron of the Royal Air Force (RAF) Air Cadets are based in a building in Morgan Jones Park, and the Army Cadets hut is opposite Penyrheol Community Centre.

A previous council report stated the condition of the buildings were too “poor” to refurbish.

The council has agreed to refurbish the bowls pavilion. It will spend £35,000 on timber cladding and £5,600 on a storage container. This is in addition to the £40,000 it spent on the building in 2021 to replace the roof and windows.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, April 19, Rob Hartshorn, head of public protection at the council, said the bowls team were “disappointed”, but said they accepted the proposed improvements.

The cadets huts

Councillor Shayne Cook, who represents the Morgan Jones ward, said he was “glad” to support the refurbishments to the bowls club.

He added: “Previous monies were used for a new roof and windows while the added investment will go towards cladding and much needed extra storage space. It’s a further commitment by the council into growing facilities within Morgan Jones Park and supporting local sport groups.”

Rob Cavanagh, secretary at Morgan Jones Bowls Club, said: “We are very grateful to Cllr Shayne Cook for listening and supporting Caerphilly Bowls Club.

“Thanks to his support, this money will help us improve our facilities to attract new members, invite local schools to use our amenities and offer free sessions to local organisations who support people with physical disabilities to participate in sport.”

Parc Penallta visitor centre scrapped

In March 2022, the council estimated the visitor centre would cost £2.1 million, but in a second tendering exercise this had risen to £2.8 million.

An artist's impression of the centre

Additionally, a tourism and education facility is nearing completion at Colliers Farm Park, just off the A472 near Nelson. At the cabinet meeting, senior council officer Mark S. Williams said the proposed visitor centre would be in competition with the private development if it went ahead.

Instead of building a rival centre, the council is now set to refurbish the steps which lead to the new tourism and education facility through Parc Penallta – this is expected to cost £321,000.

At the request of the Ystrad Mynach councillors, the steps will be Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) compliant, with hand rails and a ramp.

Council leader Sean Morgan said he was pleased to see private companies such as the Colliers Farm Park investing in the borough.

Colliers Farm Park’s new facility will have an indoor and outdoor pet farm area, indoor and outdoor play areas, a café, and classrooms.