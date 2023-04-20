Llewelyn, from Caerphilly, has been selected to compete in the 2023 World Kickboxing Championships in Canada.

This could be his second time representing Wales on the global stage, after competing in the 2022 tournament, which was hosted in Wales. Despite being the youngest competitor in the tournament, Llewelyn made it through to the finals, coming away with silver and bronze medals.

Mum Beth Moss, 35, said her son had first stated kickboxing when he was just four years old - and won his first competition a year later.

“He just had so much energy and he didn’t really want to listen to anybody,” she said.

Llewelyn and his coach Steve Bevan at ages four (left) and eight (right). Picture: Beth Moss

And she credits coach Steve Bevan, who runs a kickboxing class at Caerphilly’s Welsh Contact Karate Association (WCKA), with fostering Llewelyn's skills and getting him where he is today.

“Steve was just the best coach," she said. "He just commanded authority and I thought if Llew is going to listen to anyone it’ll be Steve."

Now Llewelyn trains two to three times a week alongside children three years older - and often much bigger - than him.

But his mum said he doesn't let his age or size act as a barrier, saying: “He doesn’t moan about it, he just gets on with it.”

But there is one roadblock to his chances to compete at the six-day tournament in Canada in October - the £1,350 it will cost the parents Ms Moss and Peter Baylis, 44.

Llewelyn at the World Kickboxing Championships 2022. Picture: Beth Moss

“It’s really rare for someone to be an international at this age so it’s hard to find funding,” said Ms Moss.

Now the family have started a fundraising page in the hopes they can raise enough to send their son to Canada.

Ms Moss said: “I’m not going because I feel cheeky asking for money to cover us. We are only asking for help to cover Llew and then we can hopefully find the money between us for his dad to take him.

“We felt a bit hypocritical asking for money to go watch, loads of people said ‘oh are you not going to go?’ but it’s a lot of money for us to just get one of us there.

Llewelyn Baylis. Picture: Beth Moss

“It is not about me, it’s not about his dad. It’s about getting our son there.”

But she said she was frustrated she and her partner had to pay the expenses out of their own pockets.

“I do think there should be more funding available to children in elite sport that represent their country," she said.

“There seems to be a real imbalance between certain sports and how you can access certain funds.”

To help fund Llewelyn’s tournament, visit gofundme.com/f/llewelyns-road-to-canada