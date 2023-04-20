It comes as thousands are expected to visit the city after it won the right to host the global music event ahead of a number of other UK cities.

The UK was granted host status in place of Ukraine, the previous year’s winners, who cannot hold the event due to the Russian invasion.

Across nine days, thousands will visit Liverpool with the final being held at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on the waterfront on Saturday, May 13.

Public told to be vigilant ahead of Eurovision song contest

The BBC would like to invite #Eurovision fans to send in questions for this year’s artists 😎



➡️ These questions (and the acts answers) will appear in VT films during the live shows and should be universal for multiple artists. The more offbeat and unusual the better. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2gVx8XXDGA — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) April 18, 2023

Ahead of the event, Merseyside Police have urged the public to stay vigilant, as Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies of Merseyside Police, overseeing the Eurovision policing operation, said: “Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine is an amazing opportunity not only for the city of Liverpool but for Merseyside as a whole.

“Whether you are a fan of Eurovision or not, there is no escaping the fact that we will see a huge influx of people in Liverpool during the coming weeks.

“Merseyside Police is well-practised at planning for large events such as the Giants, the Labour Party Conference and numerous city-wide parades. We know that when the public act as our extra eyes and ears, it helps us keep the crowds drawn by these events safe."

Later adding that they are asking everyone to look out for each other: "If you see something that doesn’t feel right, tell staff or the police.

“The campaign has been designed in collaboration with Counter Terrorism Policing, who run similar campaigns at music festivals and venues, working with the music industry to encourage music lovers to Be Safe Be Sound.

“I can reassure the public that there is no specific threat relating to the Eurovision Song Contest, but we always prepare for any eventuality.

“Encouraging the public to stay alert and report anything that doesn’t feel right is a vital part of keeping people safe at any large event."

It's expected that public messaging urging vigilance will be increased in and around the city and on social media in the run-up to the event along with an increased police and security presence.

To report suspicious activity, call the police on 101 or in an emergency 999. Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or does not seem to fit in with day-to-day life.