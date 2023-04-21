But sometimes parents don't get to spend as much time with their children as they would like as work and other factors get in the way.

Not in Cardiff.

A study conducted by one of the UK’s leading bathing and washing brands, Baylis & Harding, revealed the UK cities where parents get the most, and least amount of time with their kids.

Cardiff is in the top 5 best cities for families to live in the UK based on the study.

The Welsh capital was third best behind North Wales town Wrexham, and Norwich, with parents getting, on average, 2 hours and 4 minutes per day of quality time with their children.

A study by Baylis & Harding has revealed the best and worst places to live in the UK. (Image: Canva)

According to the Baylis & Harding study, Swansea was the second worst place for families to live in the UK.

Parents in Swansea spent, on average, just 51 minutes of quality time with their children on a daily basis.

Baylis & Harding Co-Founder, Tania Slater, said: “With our busy everyday lives, parents are finding it harder than ever to spend one-on-one time with their children.

“Some 93% of parents saying they look forward to bathtime with their children, making it one of the most enjoyable and important times of their day.

“We want families to really cherish their bathtime routines and make the most of the hugely valuable bonding time it offers."

Top 5 best towns for families to live in the UK

Based on the amount of quality time parents spent with their children each day from the Baylis & Harding study, these are the best cities in the UK for families:

Wrexham (average of 3:37 hours a day)

Norwich (2.14 hours on average)

Cardiff (2.04 hours on average)

Chelmsford (1.44 hours on average)

Manchester (1.43 hours on average)

Top 5 worst towns for families to live in the UK

These are the locations where parents get to spend the least amount of time with their children:

Coventry (39 minutes on average)

Swansea (51 minutes on average)

York (54 minutes on average)

Brighton and Hove (55 minutes on average)

Southhampton (59 minutes on average)

The national poll of 1,000 parents found that almost a third (29%) spend just 23 minutes of quality time a day with their children, with one in ten even getting less than 15 minutes.

Distractions like smartphones and social media have been blamed parents spending less quality time with their children. (Image: Getty Images)

More than three-quarters of parents (77%) say they feel huge guilt about the lack of time they spend with their little ones and say wish they had more family time.

Data from Baylis & Harding showed a quarter (25%) of parents feel bath time is the best opportunity to bond with their children.

Working lives and distractions including smartphones and social media were said to be among the biggest impacts to parents spending time with their children.