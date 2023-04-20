The crash happened between Abergavenny and Brynmawr and involved five vehicles - a black Ford Fiesta, a white Ford Fiesta, a white BMW, a white Fiat Panda, and a white Vauxhall Combo.

Gwent Police officers attended the scene, following a callout at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, and confirmed drivers of three of the vehicles - the Fiat , the white Ford and the Vauxhall - all attended hospital "as a precaution".

According to highways agency Traffic Wales, one lane of the A465 westbound was closed while the emergency services dealt with the crash.