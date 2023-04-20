The King in the Castle pub will raise money for the supermarket giant’s charity partner, The Prince’s Trust.

The pub, located in London’s Farringdon, will be open on May 4 and May 5.

Customers will be able to order from a Coronation-themed menu featuring products from the Tesco limited-edition Coronation food range.

The range is available in all stores across the UK, with Tesco donating £250,000 from the sales to The Prince’s Trust.

The King in the Castle will be decked out in stunning hanging floral displays and bunting throughout the venue.

Outside the venue, there will be a sampling station for passers-by to try bite-sized portions of the menu, such as the Coronation King Prawn Sandwich and Coronation-themed cupcakes.

Bookings for the pub can be made via OpenTable from today, however walk-in sittings will also available.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer said: “The Coronation is a historic moment and we want to help our customers celebrate it.

“As one of the most enduring parts of British culture, pubs have traditionally been an important part of local communities and so a pub felt like the perfect way to bring people together to mark this special occasion and enjoy delicious food.

“What’s more, we’ll donate £250,000 from the proceeds of sales of our limited-edition Coronation range in-store, along with all proceeds from the pub to The Prince’s Trust so we can all enjoy food that both tastes good and does good.

“Tesco and The Prince’s Trust have worked together for 5 years, so this is a wonderful way for us highlight the incredible work that they do and help them to continue to support young people across the UK for many years to come.

“Whether you’re planning to celebrate the Coronation at home with your own party, or are joining us at our pub, we’ve made sure that everyone can enjoy a royally-good weekend.”