Warning: This article contains distressing images
A SHOCKING discovery was made in a Vale village on Easter Sunday.
Over Easter, residents of Sully were waking up expecting to take their children on Easter egg hunts looking for chocolate treats.
What they would have found if they had ventured out, was something entirely different.
A dead snake, several feet long, was left lying in the cold in its open vivarium (container).
Emma Thomas, who posted the photo, said she was shocked at the discovery and that she’d never seen something so horrible in the area in 23 years.
A dead snake was dumped. Photo Emma Thomas
Ms Thomas said: “Sorry for the nature of the post on Easter Sunday, but a sad discovery has been made of a deceased snake complete with its vivarium dumped at the end of our lane.
“I have seen a lot of fly tipping here over the years, but this one takes the biscuit.”
Emma Thomas made the grim discovery
The snake was found at Easter. Photo Emma Thomas
The RSPCA and Vale of Glamorgan’s enforcement officers, who supervise fly-tipping in the area, have both been contacted for comment.
What’s the worst thing you have ever seen fly tipped in the Vale? Let us know at harry.jamshidian@newsquest,co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here