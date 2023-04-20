Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure on Hoop Road near the village of Whitebrook in Monmouthshire.

The closure has been put in place to "urgently repair a leaking water main".

"It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) Friday, April 21," Monmouthshire County Council have said.

"A signed diversion is in place."

The section of road which is closed looks to be no longer than about 20 metres in length, according to maps sent by Monmouthshire County Council's Streetworks team.

The diversion, on the other hand, is roughly 13 miles.

This equates to around 21km, which is more than 1,000 as far as would have to be travelled were the road open as normal.