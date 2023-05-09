Commercial Road will be rejuvenated at “the heart of Pill”, with “quality public services” and a mixture of business, shopping, leisure and community uses.

A new “green corridor” will be developed around Pill Park, bringing together outdoor play and sports areas and serving as a home for community gatherings.

The southern entrance to Pill, in Alexandria Road, will be “revitalised” to encourage visitors into the area, including those to the new Transporter Bridge visitor centre, which is currently being built.

The council also plans to create a network of “green streets” to link people to public services and

The new plan “presents the ambitions of the community of Pill and identifies a series of projects that will support the realisation of the community vision for the area”.

Commercial Road will play a central role in the “masterplan”, and the council will spruce up the road by removing “unused” street furniture and adding new trees and shrubs.

New lighting and CCTV will be installed, and there could be changes to parking in a bid to “further reduce the impact of traffic on the pedestrian and business environment”.

The council said it would tackle empty shops and “bring them back into beneficial uses that can diversify the retail and business offer”.

Upper floors of properties in Commercial Road, meanwhile, will be “used to deliver new homes”.

Pill has to deal with “significant levels of deprivation and specific issues associated with community safety”, according to a council report.

Youth services have been earmarked as one way to improve these issues, and a new centre for young people could be built.

The council will “undertake an audit of youth facilities in the local area to identify shortfall of provision, and how that can be met through collaborative action with existing community groups”.

A “bespoke youth facility that is inclusive to the needs of young men and women” has been proposed.

“Pill has a large population of young people and a bespoke multi-functional youth facility that offers a place for young people to play sports, undertake creative and digital activities, access advice and training, and be able to relax and socialise in would help to strengthen their wellbeing,” according to the council masterplan.

Newport City Council’s cabinet will receive the Pill masterplan at a meeting this week.