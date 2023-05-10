The family have confirmed her name to be Leane Russell who was born on May 4, 1964, in the Gelligaer area of the Rhymney Valley.

Described as being ‘full of energy’ Leane, a cat lover, died the day before her birthday on May 3, 2023.

Leane Russell (Image: Family member)

Speaking in tribute, a family member said: “Leane was always full of energy and loved singing as a child, she was loud and outgoing.

“She loved life and lived it to the full and took full responsibility for how she lived, she got involved with drugs at a very young age.

“She loved cats and lived in Loughborough for a very long time.”

Leane’s death is being treated as "unexplained,” she was found "unresponsive" in Corn Street last Thursday, May 3.

The force received reports a woman had been found unresponsive at around 7.40am.

Paramedics were also called to the scene and confirmed the woman had died.