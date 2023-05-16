Cadw have released their May half-term schedule, offering local activities for families to enjoy and bring Welsh history to life.

From May 27 to June 4, Cadw sites – including an ancient fortress, abbeys, and castles - are playing host to a wide range of historical and cultural activities providing an exciting day out for the whole family.

What are Cade sites offering this May half-term?

Summer of Stories (Various sites)

The half-term break kicks off Cadw’s Summer of Stories – a celebration of Wales’ rich oral traditions across 12 sites this summer.

During your visit to any participating Cadw site, join a storyteller to experience the best of Welsh tale-spinning, including historical characters, legends, myths, culture, and heritage. Take a moment to relax and enjoy listening to a 30-minute historical tale in between your exploring.

Available at:

Tretower Court and Castle

Blaenavon Ironworks

Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths

Castell Coch

Chepstow Castle

Tintern Abbey and other sites across Wales

Let’s Discover… Whose Poo? (Chepstow Castle)

Visit Chepstow Castle and learn about the dietary habits of the people who lived and worked in the castle in the Tudor ages, and you can even dissect a fake poo…

This event is perfect for children who love to learn about alternative history and science in a hands-on way.

This event is on from June 3-4, from 10am to 4pm

Falconry at the Abbey (Tintern Abbey)

Discover how our ancestors used birds of prey during the Tudor period and why falconry was one of the favoured sports of this era.

There’s even the opportunity to have your photo taken with one of the majestic birds and take home a unique souvenir.

Event info - Saturday, June 3 from 10am to 4pm

This event is also available at Kidwelly Castle on Sunday, May 28.

Medieval Murder Mystery (Raglan Castle)

Put your detective skills to the test at Raglan as you scour the castle for clues, interview suspects and solve puzzles to uncover what happened to the body of Sir Charles’ trusted army captain.

This will transport you back to 1489, as Raglan’s mystery will give you a taste of medieval life – complete with intrigue, drama, and a murder to solve.

Event info - Sunday, May 28 – Monday, May 29 from 11am to 3.30pm

Search for the Caesars (Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths)

If your family likes searching for hidden treasures, this is the event for you.

Head to Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths to see if you can find Caesar in hidden locations around the site.

Legend has it they’ve been at the baths for nearly 2,000 years, so keep your eyes peeled.

Event info - Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4 from 10am to 4pm

You can find a full list of events at cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on/find-a-cadw-event