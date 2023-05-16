Ebbw Vale-based United Care Solutions (UCS) is behind the application for a lawful development certificate for Cotleigh House, on Magor Road.

In the application, Steven Dyton-Thomas, director of UCS, said the company aims to create a “homely feel” at the property.

The children living at the home will have a “range of care needs” and could be aged between 5 and 17. Care is to be provided by a minimum of two support workers 24 hours a day.

Support workers will provide emotional and practical support to the children – including food preparation, personal care and arranging activities.

If approved, the care home will have four bedrooms, in addition to a sensory room, an office and a living area. A ‘sleep-in room’ for the carers is also proposed as part of the plans.

No date has been given by the council for a decision on the application.