The 23-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised.

Another man, 30, who was travelling in the Skoda as a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place in Greenforge Way, Cwmbran at around 4.10pm on Thursday, March 30, and the road was closed for several hours while police, paramedics and air ambulance crews were called to the scene.

In an update today, Gwent Police told the Argus that ‘the driver remains in hospital in a stable but critical condition.’

A black Skoda Octavia and a silver Ford Focus were involved in the crash.

Three people - a 23-year-old woman and two boys, aged five and three - travelling in the Ford were taken to hospital following the crash but discharged later that day.

At the time of the incident Greenforge Way was closed in both directions.

Two air ambulances, the Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Services from Malpas and Cwmbran and Gwent Police all attended the scene of the crash.

Police officers continue to investigate the crash, and have appealed for anyone who was travelling along Greenforge Way, between 4pm and 4.30pm on March 30, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help them, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help the investigation should call 101, quoting log reference 2300102098, or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media.