The police have warned the public not to approach a wanted missing man.
Andrew Richards was reported missing by health care professionals during an escorted visit on Wednesday May 10, 2023.
Richards was detained under the Mental Health Act at the time and in response to ongoing assessments, he is also wanted on suspicion of absconding from lawful custody.
Missing man Andrew Richards. Picture: Greater Manchester Police
His escorted visit was to Bury Town Centre.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Richards is known to have links to Bolton and Bury as well as the Maesteg area of South Wales. Any information?
“Contact police on 0161 856 8078 or 0161 856 8163. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
