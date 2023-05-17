A HOUSEHOLDER has been told a planned extension cannot go ahead without planning permission as it would be too long.
Daniel Rodon had applied for a certificate to confirm a proposed extension, at the back of his two-storey detached home in Coldstream Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, could be built and wouldn’t require planning permission.
But though Torfaen Borough Council planners found the six metre long and 3.7m wide extension, which would measure 3.6m to the ridge of its roof met, with the policy on permitted development, it refused to issue the certificate as it would extend further than four metres from back of the existing house.
