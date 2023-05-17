Dyfed Powys Police has appealed to the public for help to find Amara, a teenager, who hasn't been seen for two days.

The force said Amara is from the Crickhowell area and was last sighted at lunchtime on Monday, May 15.

"We have reason to believe she could be in the Gwent area," the force added.

Amara is described as being 5ft 5ins tall (165cm), of slim build, and with dyed red, shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black & beige puffer jacket which had a rip on it, police said.

"Have you seen Amara, or do you have info that might help us find her?" Dyfed Powys Police said. "Please, let us know."

Anyone with information should contact the force, quoting reference DP-20230515-466 online at https://orlo.uk/IJ3ex or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or calling 101.