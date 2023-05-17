Ten beaches in the county have received a Blue Flag from Keep Wales Tidy, which is judged on water quality, cleanliness, safety and the services available.

The beaches – Amroth, Newgale, Saundersfoot, Dale, Whitesands, Coppet Hall, Tenby South, Tenby Castle, Poppit Sands, and Broadhaven North – all retained their Blue Flag from 2022.

Seven Pembrokeshire beaches have been awarded the Green Coast Award, which is given to “hidden gem” beaches recognising their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

The recipients are: Abereiddy, Freshwater East, Manorbier, Penally, Caerfai, Druidston, and West Angle Bay.

All seven of these beaches retained their Green Coast Award from 2022.

Keep Wales Tidy has announced that 51 beaches and coastal areas across Wales have been recognised in the 2023 Wales Coast Awards.

Across Wales, 25 of its Blue Flag beaches have retained their status, as well as 14 Green Coast awards and 12 Seaside Awards.

Minister for climate change Julie James said: “Wales has some of the best beaches and water quality across the whole of Europe, and it is only fitting that this is recognised with the awarding of Blue Flags.

“We’re known across the world for our beautiful coastlines and if we’re to keep our beaches and coast this way we need to ensure we leave nothing but footprints so blue flags can continue to fly for many generations to come.”

Keep Wales Tidy chief executive Owen Derbyshire said: “The results of Wales Coast Awards are in, and we’re delighted to have our suspicions confirmed – some of the world’s best beaches are right here on our doorstep.

“These awards are a tribute to the hard work and dedication of those who strive to maintain and enhance the natural splendour of our coastline. However, with the privilege of enjoying these breath-taking landscapes comes the responsibility to protect and preserve them.

“Let us all pledge to do our part by respecting the environment and keeping our beaches clean and litter-free. Together, we can ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience the wonder of Wales’ coast.”

Here is a list of the local winners.

Blue Flag

Pembrokeshire

Amroth

Newgale

Saundersfoot

Dale

Whitesands

Coppet Hall

Tenby South

Tenby Castle

Poppit Sands

Broadhaven North

Ceredigion

Borth

Llangrannog

Tresaith

Aberporth

Aberystwyth South

Seaside Award

Ceredigion

Aberystwyth North

New Quay Harbour

Clarach

Traeth y Dolau

Green Coast Award

Pembrokeshire

Abereiddy

Freshwater East

Manorbier

Penally

Caerfai

Druidston

West Angle Bay

Ceredigion