POLICE have thanked members of the public for their help after a missing woman was found.

Sarah Valazquez, from Chepstow, was last seen in the town on Friday, May 12.

Gwent Police launched an appeal to find the 32-year-old, and described officers as being concerned for her welfare.

Today, Wednesday, the force said Ms Valazquez "has now been found".

"Thanks for sharing our appeal," the force added in a message to the public.