The warning follows a dog needing emergency treatment to remove a chicken bone after it got wedged in its mouth.

Billy, a seven-year-old Jack Russell, found a chicken bone, which is thought to have been scavenged from a local BBQ, and tried to eat it.

He was treated at a PDSA Pet Hospital after the incident.

Pets should be kept away from BBQs to help prevent them getting burnt or finding leftover food (Image: Getty Images)

PDSA Vet Claire Roberts said: “Billy was in a great deal of pain when he arrived at the Pet Hospital, his mouth was so sore that he couldn’t be properly examined.

“The team had to sedate him so that the bone could be successfully removed and, luckily, there was no damage to his mouth or throat. X-rays of Billy’s stomach identified tiny bone fragments so Frank was advised to feed him bulky food to encourage their safe passage through his digestive system.

“Billy was extremely lucky that the bone in his mouth and the ones in his stomach didn’t cause any serious damage. It is cases such as this that highlight the importance of clearing away any debris, including skewers, bones, and litter, after enjoying a barbecue.

“What may be some harmless fun in the sun for us can easily have disastrous consequences for pets and wild animals.”

PDSA warns pet owners of other dangers this summer

Dangers of heatstroke

Pets can overheat quickly when the weather is warm so it's important that owners keep them cool while they’re outside.

Symptoms to look out for include excessive panting, confusion, bright red gums, foaming at the mouth, collapsing or seizures.

Owners are being urged to make sure their pets can easily head indoors or find some shade when they need to cool down.

Pets might need to stay indoors to keep cool when we the weather gets hotter (Image: Getty Images)

If your pet likes to spend time in the sun, shutting them indoors might be the best option to avoid them overheating.

On a particularly hot day, if you decide to host a BBQ, the PDSA vets suggest considering doing it in the evening when the temperature should be cooler.

A pet paddling pool in the garden could also help your pet cool down.

They need to have access to fresh, clean water at all times so they can stay hydrated.

Create a safe space for your pet

Your pet might start to feel uncomfortable if lots of strangers arrive at your house so the PDSA vets advise that owners make a safe space for them to go to so they can relax and feel comfortable.

Examples of a safe space include a quiet area in a room or corner of the garden where they have access to food, water and some of their favourite toys.

Pet owners should keep their pets away from BBQs and leftover food (Image: Canva)

Keep pets away from a hot BBQ

Pets should always be kept a safe distance away from a BBQ.

Hot food, oils, coals, and ashes can cause severe burns if they come into contact with your pet’s skin.

To prevent them from getting burnt, make sure the grill is cooled down immediately once you finish cooking and be careful not to leave four-legged friends alone while there are still hot items in the area.