Eyewitnesses have reported that the man was on the roof of a property in Buccaneer Grove in the Duffryn area of the city.

He is reported to have fallen from the roof at 9am this morning.

The ambulance service were called and the man was rushed to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff for treatment.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.01am this morning, Wednesday, May 17, to a property on Buccaneer Grove in Newport.

“We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were also supported by a high acuity response unit paramedic and colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

“One person was taken to the University Hospital of Wales.”

High acuity response unit paramedics

HARU paramedics are a select group of critical care paramedics with additional training and equipment, including the ability to use pre-hospital ultrasound and administer blood products