POLICE have issued an appeal to find a missing teenager from Barry.
The 17-year-old, who has been named only as Daniel, was reported missing from the town after having last been seen on May 9.
Daniel is described as a white, stocky, with short brown hair, 5ft 5ins tall, with a chipped right front tooth.
He has links across South Wales area and in the Lancashire area.
Help South Wales Police find Daniel from Barry
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Any sightings or information please contact us by one of the following means, quoting reference 2300150089:
- Live chat: https://www.south-wales.police.uk/;
- DM police on Facebook / Twitter
- Email swp101@south-wales.police.uk;
- Calling 101.
"Always call 999 in an emergency."
