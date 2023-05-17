The 17-year-old, who has been named only as Daniel, was reported missing from the town after having last been seen on May 9.

Daniel is described as a white, stocky, with short brown hair, 5ft 5ins tall, with a chipped right front tooth.

He has links across South Wales area and in the Lancashire area.

Help South Wales Police find Daniel from Barry

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Any sightings or information please contact us by one of the following means, quoting reference 2300150089:

Live chat: https://www.south-wales.police.uk/;

DM police on Facebook / Twitter

Email swp101@south-wales.police.uk;

Calling 101.

"Always call 999 in an emergency."