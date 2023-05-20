Lots of people spend hours a day, scrolling through TikTok, and all just for the fun of it.

But now, watching TikTok videos can earn you money.

Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is looking for three lucky people for a TikTok Watching Job.

The role will pay £79.34 per hour with the successful candidates to receive a payout of nearly £800 in total for just 10 hours of TikTok watching.

You could earn around £80 an hour to watch TikTok videos. (Image: Canva)

What the TikTok Watching job involves

The successful candidate will watch TikTok for 10 hours, keeping an eye out for emerging trends and making notes on them.

The job description outlines the following requirements for the role:

Watch 10 hours worth of TikTok videos over a three-day period

Follow @ubiquitousofficial on both TikTok and YouTube.

Record all emerging trends you encounter

Post a video on the social media platform of your choice talking about the job, tagging Ubiquitous

Ubiquitous added: "Though it’s not technically a requirement, to boost your chances of winning it’s also encouraged to also tweet @ubiquitousofficial telling them why you’d be perfect for the job."

How do you get the job?





This is the second round of TikTok Watching Jobs Ubiquitous has released.

The first TikTok Watching Jobs received more than 50,000 applications, so it is likely you will have lots of competition if you apply.

Ubiquitous said there are only two requirements for the role.

They said: "You must love TikTok (or, more accurately for some of us, have a love-hate relationship with it).

"And two, you must have some form of an active social media presence."

It's that simple.

Vice President of Growth at Ubiquitous, Jeremy Boudinet, said: “Due to the success of October’s TikTok Watching Job, we felt it was only right to bring it back for a second time and make the idea even bigger than before.

“Absolutely anyone can apply as long as they have a TikTok account.

"We’re not looking for an expert or a TikTok connoisseur, we’re just looking for someone who uses TikTok fairly frequently and has an active social media presence of their own."

Applications close on May 31, so you'll need to be quick.

All you need to do is to fill in the application and give a brief explanation as to why you deserve the job.

You must be over 18 to apply.

To apply, visit the Ubiquitous website.

Hear from the first successful candidate

If you stumbled across Ubiquitous’ first TikTok Watching Job last October, you may want to know who, out of the almost 50,000 applicants, was lucky enough to be selected for the coveted role.

which #Eurovision song is still stuck in your mind? 🎶🔥 https://t.co/iDEEBg3l32 — TikTok UK (@tiktok_uk) May 16, 2023

The winner was Rosella Cruz—a current student with just shy of 75,000 followers on TikTok.

Cruz said: “My mom found the job online, and I’m somebody that spends all my days doing TikTok. I love content.

"I knew I wanted to be a content creator since I was younger, and I spend all my day on TikTok anyways, so I felt like this was an opportunity to make money and learn more while doing something that I love.”