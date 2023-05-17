In a statement, the NYPD said: “On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard.”

The update comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase while being followed by paparazzi in New York.

They were in the city on Tuesday (May 16) with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, for an event at which the Duchess received an award.

It was Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance together since Meghan's absence at the King’s coronation earlier this month.

In a statement on Wednesday (May 17), a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said:

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

It’s reported that Harry, Meghan and Ms Ragland were staying at a private residence and did not want to compromise the security of their friend’s home.

It is also understood that the couple believe the alleged pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

Meghan Markle won award at New York event

The ceremony honoured “game-changing” grantee partners and visionary leaders committed to the organisation’s mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people”.

The duchess received the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, recognising her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

She wore a strapless gold midi dress with scalloped pattern detailing.

Renowned journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem presented Meghan with the award.

Her acceptance speech closed out the gala where she said: “It’s never too late to start.

“You can be the visionary of your own life… There is still so much work to be done.

“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organisation,” she said, looking over Ms Steinem, who introduced her alongside current foundation chief executive Teresa Younger.

“It allowed me to recognise that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”