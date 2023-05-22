A TEENAGER who went missing and was believed to be in Gwent has been found, police said.
Dyfed-Powys Police issued a missing persons appeal last Wednesday for Crickhowell girl Amara, who hadn't been seen for two days.
The force has since confirmed Amara was found "safe and well" the day after the appeal was issued.
The police said "thank you to everyone who shared our appeal".
