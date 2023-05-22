AN air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a crash, where a moped rider was injured.
Gwent Police said the crash happed in Croespenmaen Industrial Estate last Thursday.
Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene of the crash, which involved a moped and a car.
Police confirmed the rider of the moped was taken to hospital for treatment.
The incident happened at around 7.30pm that day.
