The swarm appeared in Duckpool Road, in the Maindee area of the city yesterday (Sunday, May 21) and remain there today (Monday, May 22).

Pictures from the scene, taken by local resident Jess Hanshaw, show the swarm congregated on the side of the building.

Ms Hanshaw, who lives three doors down, said the bees had managed to make their way into the brickwork of the building.

This means that, despite calls made to local experts and beekeepers, the removal of the animals is tricky.

"I had a knock at the door from a man telling me to close my windows," Ms Hanshaw said.

"As I looked up there was a huge swarm like a dark cloud.

"Once I closed the windows I went out for a better look and took some pictures.

"It's not something you see every day, it was fascinating."

This is the second time in less than a week that a swarm of honey bees has been noticed clinging to walls in a built-up area.

In Chepstow, a swarm congregated on scaffolding outside Scandia, a shoe shop on Moor Street, on Thursday, May 18.

This time, the removal was easier.

After alarming members of the public in the town centre, the bees were brought to the attention of a pair of brothers who have made a living out of apiculture (beekeeping).

Matt and Kit Newell, of Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co (formerly Wye Valley Meadery) in Caldicot, say that this year they have been receiving "many calls a day" about swarms of bees in the area.

Why do bees swarm like they did in Newport and Chepstow?



Matt and Kit explained that this May has seen a particularly high number of swarms, due to the bees waking up early during the mild March.

There was then the delayed wet start of spring during April and then sudden bursts of sunshine which causes the flowers to put out an abundance of nectar.

The bees then forage this overflow of nectar and quickly fill up their hives with honey at a time when they are also raising lots of baby bees (brood).

When the space is running out the bees will be triggered to raise new queen bees which, when hatched, will leave the hive with roughly 60 per cent of the occupants.

"May has been the busiest month we've ever witnessed for swarming," Kit said, "with us losing about as many as we are able to catch

"It is not always from managed bee hives that bees swarm, they will also be living 'wild' in old walls, roofs of houses, chimney pots, hollow trees etc and these will also divide and leave for the same reasons."

When swarms leave the hive, the bees then look for a new home by sending out scouts.

The main swarm will settle on a resting place (in this case some scaffolding) and wait for the scouts to report back with a description of an ideal home they have found which they communicate with the rest of the workers.

When they have all decided on the best spot to live, they then leave together and head to their chosen home.