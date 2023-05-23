Newport City Council have been carrying out safety work on the Mon and Brecon Canal. The section near Malpas Road by Barrack Hill allotments is pending completion.

The two-lane closure will be in place on the outbound side of Malpas Road, as essential tree works are due to take place from 10pm on May 26 and are due to end on May 30.

A Newport City Council spokesperson said: “It is anticipated that this operation will affect the flow of traffic on Malpas Road approaching Junction 26 of the M4 from Newport City Centre.

“The work is being undertaken over a bank holiday weekend with the aim to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

Motorists approaching Junction 26 of the M4 from Newport City Centre towards Cardiff or Bristol should expect delays in the area.