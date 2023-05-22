Music venue TJ's, in Clarence Place, has stood empty for several years but is the subject of major plans for a budget hotel.

Once a jewel in the crown of Newport's music scene, TJ's hosted gigs by bands such as Oasis and The Stone Roses.

Newport councillors gave planning permission to Easyhotel in June 2019 to open a 58-bed hotel in the Grade II listed building.

Four years have since passed, and from the street it appears no visible progress has been made on converting the historic venue.

Newport City Council has already punished the site's owners for the condition of the building, and said this month it was standing by in case of any further problems.

The Argus understands work on the windows and roof are still set to be completed.

Artist impression of how the hotel could look.

A council spokesperson said: "Newport City Council officers are regularly receiving updates in relation to the works required, including to the fenestration and roof, which a contractor has confirmed will be carried out.

"The priority is to ensure the facade is restored appropriately and a stonemason has been appointed by the owners.

"Officers will continue to monitor the work and progress with a view to taking further action if necessary."

The Argus contacted Easyhotel for comment on the progress of the project.