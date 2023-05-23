This is according to the findings of a survey undertaken by the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales.

More than 40 per cent of the older people surveyed said they were less likely to visit A&E, try to get a GP appointment, or contact an out of hours GP service due to pressures on NHS services.

The survey also found that nine out of 10 older people are anxious about the state of the NHS, while over three quarters said they are concerned about social care services.

The commissioner is concerned that this means that a significant number of older people may not be seeking medical help when they need it, even in potentially serious cases.

The commissioner has written to the Welsh Government's health minister Eluned Morgan to set out her concerns.

The commissioner wants older people to get in touch with her office to share their experiences of accessing health services.

Older people can contact the commissioner by phone, letter or email, or via an online form.

Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Heléna Herklots, said:“The findings of my survey provide a helpful insight into the kinds of issues older people are concerned about and what this means for people’s everyday lives.

“It’s clear from the findings that there is a great deal of anxiety amongst older people about the current state of the NHS and social care services in Wales.

“It also appears that reported NHS pressures are having an impact on people’s access to health services.

“This is concerning as if older people are being put off seeking medical help when they need it they could be putting their health at risk.

“I know that NHS staff have been working incredibly hard to deal with a wide range of pressures during the winter months, but it’s essential older people are not discouraged from accessing the help and support they need from the NHS."