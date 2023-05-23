Network Rail and Transport for Wales are urging passengers to plan ahead during a 19-day temporary closure of the Newport to Ebbw Vale line in May and June.

Engineers from Network Rail’s internal construction team will carry out track upgrades at various points between Crosskeys and Aberbeeg, to continue the creation of a seven-mile loop to enable trains to pass in the future.

Amco Giffen, one of the principal contractors, will continue the work at Llanhilleth and Newbridge stations to extend the existing platforms and construct the brand-new platforms.

Elsewhere on the line, contractors at Siemens will continue to upgrade the signalling around the Park Junction area.

This is all part of the multi-million-pound investment to provide an additional service to Newport in the future.

Transport for Wales will be running a bus service between Ebbw Vale Town and Cardiff Central from tomorrow (Wednesday, May 24) to Sunday, June 11.

Passengers are urged to plan ahead at nationalrail.co.uk

Nick Millington, route director at Network Rail Wales and Borders said: “Once complete, this project will transform services on this line, bringing a direct service to Newport.

“I’d like to thank passengers and local communities for bearing with us over this 19-day period, to allow us to carry out the large volumes of work as safely as possible.”

Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, chief operations officer at Transport for Wales said: “The investment into the Ebbw Vale line will allow us to run more frequent and more reliable services in the near future.

“We understand rail replacement services can be frustrating in the short term, but the overall benefits will be worthwhile."

More railway closures planned across Gwent

Further line closures will take place on the following dates:

Sunday, June 18;

Sunday, June 25;

Sunday, July 2;

Sunday, July 9;

Sunday, July 16.

On the weekend of June 10 and 11, major track work is taking place in the Severn Tunnel so there will be disruption for passengers between Cardiff and Bristol Parkway.