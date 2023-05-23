On Thursday, May 18, a swarm of honey bees attached itself to a show shop in Chepstow.

Then, on Sunday, May 21, a swarm attached itself to a house on Duckpool Road in Newport.

This time, the swarm attached itself to the house of Dr Peter Marshall, a local councillor who lives in Monmouthshire.

Dr Marshall shared the video below of the swarm buzzing around the eaves of his home.

He said that he had contacted a local beekeeper who delivered a portable hive containing honeycomb.

"This was to attract the worker bees in in the hope that they would encourage the queen to take up residence there," Dr Marshall said.

"This strategy failed, however.

"The worker bees were just nicking the honey, and taking it back to where the Queen had taken comfy residence under the eaves."

He said that the beekeeper had said that the bees swarming on his house were "acting strangely".

What's more, in a new development, Dr Marshall said that as well as the bees, "the hornets have arrived".

Why do honey bees swarm?





Matt and Kit Newell of Hive Mind explained that this May has seen a particularly high number of swarms, due to the bees waking up early during the mild March.

There was then the delayed wet start of spring during April and then sudden bursts of sunshine which causes the flowers to put out an abundance of nectar.

The bees then forage this overflow of nectar and quickly fill up their hives with honey at a time when they are also raising lots of baby bees - called a brood.

When the space is running out the bees will be triggered to raise new queen bees which, when hatched, will leave the hive with roughly 60 per cent of the occupants.

"May has been the busiest month we've ever witnessed for swarming," Kit said, "with us losing about as many as we are able to catch

"It is not always from managed bee hives that bees swarm, they will also be living 'wild' in old walls, roofs of houses, chimney pots, hollow trees etc and these will also divide and leave for the same reasons."

When swarms leave the hive, the bees then look for a new home by sending out scouts.

The main swarm will settle on a resting place (in this case some scaffolding) and wait for the scouts to report back with a description of an ideal home they have found which they communicate with the rest of the workers.

When they have all decided on the best spot to live, they then leave together and head to their chosen home.