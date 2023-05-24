"D.E.S. Fight Night - fight for our angels" will take place at The Neon in Clarence Place, with money going to the families of Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Sophie Russon.

Ms Smith and Ms Russon, both 21, were found dead at the scene of a crash, off the roundabout in St Mellons, in the early hours of Monday, March 6.

Ms Russon, 20, was seriously injured in the crash and spent several weeks in hospital, receiving treatment.

The trio had been on a night out together in Maesglas on the evening of Friday, March 3, and their disappearance sparked a desperate search effort led by family members and the emergency services.

The tragedy led to an outpouring of grief from the community in Newport, and crowds of people attended funeral services for Ms Smith and Ms Ross.

"Obviously it's really touched everybody in Newport," said event organiser Mark Brogan.

"Everybody knew them, or knew of them, or knew their parents."

The "fight for our angels" event will comprise 10-12 bouts, and all money raised from the event will support the families of the three women involved in the crash.

"Every penny will go to the families," Mr Brogan said. "It'll be split three ways."

Mr Brogan, who runs St Michael's boxing gym in the city, told the Argus he had been asked to organise the event by Ms Ross' father, a close friend.

"I think it's going to be a sellout - everybody's been working really hard and we'll look to get as much as possible for the families," Mr Brogan said.

The boxing fundraiser will take place at The Neon, in Clarence Place, on Saturday, June 10.

Doors open at 7pm and ticket information can be found online at www.facebook.com/kpboxing

Two Cardiff men were also part of the group involved in the fatal crash. Rafel Jeanne, 24, was found dead at the scene, and Shane Loughlin, 32, was injured.

The police watchdog the IOPC is also investigating how South Wales Police and Gwent Police handled missing persons reports on the weekend the group disappeared and was ultimately found.