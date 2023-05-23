The Australian-born TV presenter was a family favourite for decades until he was convicted of indecent assaults in June 2014.

Here’s what we know about Rolf Harris’ crimes.

What crimes did Rolf Harris commit?





Rolf Harris was convicted of a string of indecent assaults in June 2014 including one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter and two on girls in their early teens.

Rolf Harris has died aged 93 (Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

The assaults also include a catalogue of abuse against his daughter’s friend over 16 years.

How long did Rolf Harris spend in prison?





Harris was jailed for five years and nine months after being convicted of 12 assaults which took place between 1968 and 1986.

In May 2017, he was formally cleared of four unconnected historical sex offences, which he had denied.

Later the same year, one of the 12 indecent assault convictions was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

On May 19, 2017, Harris was released on licence from HMP Stafford, less than three years after his sentence began.

At the time, his was the biggest celebrity scalp to be claimed by detectives from high-profile sex crime investigation Operation Yewtree.

Harris was the second person convicted under the national inquiry, set up in the wake of abuse claims against late DJ and entertainer Jimmy Savile.

Following his conviction, Harris had his 2012 Bafta fellowship, CBE and Australian honours taken away.

He was made an MBE in the 1960s, an OBE a decade later and CBE in 2006 – the year after he painted the late queen’s 80th birthday portrait.

The decision to revoke an honour, which can be recommended by the Honours and Appointments Secretariat to the Forfeiture Committee, must be approved by the sovereign.